Indian IT companies see business in policing AI agents

Companies that raced to unleash artificial intelligence (AI) agents to book meetings, fix code and pitch clients autonomously are now scrambling to keep them in check, amid fears that these digital workers could go rogue or access data well beyond their remit.
And India’s largest information technology (IT) services firms are lining up to sell them policing software. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd have each stated that managing AI agents and governing their use are emerging as new business opportunities.