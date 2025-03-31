Industry
How IT's bigwigs made it even bigger after covid
Jas Bardia 5 min read 31 Mar 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Summary
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd sharply outpaced the global IT services industry in the four years beginning 2020, as they worked with hyperscalers and adapted to the post-pandemic world
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's top two IT services firms expanded their global market share in the years since the covid outbreak, marking a spot of relief in a world upended by artificial intelligence.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less