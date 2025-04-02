Industry
How Trump world poses trouble for India's tech firms
Jas Bardia 5 min read 02 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- India's IT outsourcers earn most of their revenue from the US, and any disruption in the Americas can hit their revenues.
Bengaluru: The Big Five of India’s IT services may grow slower in the year ahead as Donald Trump's tariff war threatens to hurt their large clients in the US, multiple analysts said. Inflationary policies, retaliatory tariffs and a slower pace of rate cuts are expected to darken the mood further. India's IT outsourcers earn most of their revenue from the US, and any disruption in the Americas can hit their revenues.
