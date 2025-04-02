How Trump world poses trouble for India's tech firms

Mumbai-based TCS does not give guidance, but even if it does not report any growth in the fourth quarter, it would’ve logged 4.6% growth, given its performance in the first nine months of FY25. Infosys and HCLTech are expected to grow 5% at best in constant currency terms in FY25. Wipro’s management hinted at -1% to 1% growth for the full year in constant currency terms; better than FY24 when it reported a 4.4% decline. Tech Mahindra did not offer guidance, but JM Financial expects it to grow 1.1% in constant currency terms, which is much better than last year’s outing.