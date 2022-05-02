Indian IT cos eye eastern Europe for growth

“Today we have no centre in Ukraine but the other areas we have been expanding in and that has developed quite well… for our centres in other geographies in Eastern Europe we are seeing good growth…at our centres in Poland and Romania we are actively recruiting and scaling up," Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director, Infosys, said during the Q4 analysts’ call. At the earnings call, Wipro chief executive Thierry Delaporte also said while it does not have any operation either in Russia or Ukraine, it continues to hire and expand in Romania and Poland as part of its normal business operations.

