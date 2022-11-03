Indian IT cos turn to gig workers to address talent shortage1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 02:28 PM IST
Businesses that place gig workers at the core of their business strategies will continue to thrive in the coming years
MUMBAI: Nearly two-thirds (65%) of IT companies in India are employing gig workers this year, a higher share compared to 57% of the organisations in 2020, according to a report, indicating that firms are turning to gig workers to address shortage of tech talent.