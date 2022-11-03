Indian IT cos turn to gig workers to address talent shortage

Notably, before the pandemic, gig workers were mostly hired for projects with duration of up to nine months. But the duration of projects being offered to gig workers has increased significantly, post pandemic. Over 25% of the surveyed organizations are open to hiring gig workers for projects with a duration of more than 12 months, underlining growing demand for talent and their effective use to meet short-term talent needs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}