Recent acquisitions by Indian IT services companies signal a shift from their earlier reluctance to buy continental European assets to viewing the region as a key growth market. Persistent Systems' acquisition of Germany-based Nagarro follows LTM Ltd's purchase of Randstad's technology and consulting business in May. HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech), Wipro, and Infosys have also acquired niche firms across continental Europe in recent years.
Mint Explainer | Why Indian IT is betting big on Europe through acquisitions
SummaryPersistent Systems' Nagarro deal and LTM's Randstad acquisition reflect a broader push by Indian IT companies to diversify beyond the US, gain local capabilities and tap Europe's growing technology market.
Recent acquisitions by Indian IT services companies signal a shift from their earlier reluctance to buy continental European assets to viewing the region as a key growth market. Persistent Systems' acquisition of Germany-based Nagarro follows LTM Ltd's purchase of Randstad's technology and consulting business in May. HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech), Wipro, and Infosys have also acquired niche firms across continental Europe in recent years.
About the Author
Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.
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