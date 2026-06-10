Mint Explainer | What happens when Indian IT has as many AI workers as humans?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the company could soon deploy as many AI agents as human employees, signalling a historic shift in India’s $315‑billion IT industry.
With slowing fresher intake, AI-led deflation and evolving job roles, the sector faces a pivot from labour arbitrage to AI arbitrage. How will it cope?
What did Chandrasekaran say about TCS’ future workforce?
At TCS’ 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chandrasekaran said that the industry will no longer hire at the scale seen over the past few decades, as AI takes over some of the workloads. TCS, which ended FY26 with $30.02 billion in revenue, will have as many AI agents as employees in the next few years. The statement marks the first explicit acknowledgement by a top Indian IT leader that AI agents will match human employees in scale.
IT services have been a magnet for employment and have around 6 million engineers. This acknowledges the impact AI is having on IT services and signals a shift in hiring, with AI bots working alongside humans.