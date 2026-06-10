Mint Explainer | What happens when Indian IT has as many AI workers as humans?

Shelley Singh
3 min read10 Jun 2026, 03:03 PM IST
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Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Consultancy Services. (Reuters)
Summary
In three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human workers, Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has said. That signals a shift in hiring patterns of India's IT services industry.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the company could soon deploy as many AI agents as human employees, signalling a historic shift in India’s $315‑billion IT industry.

With slowing fresher intake, AI-led deflation and evolving job roles, the sector faces a pivot from labour arbitrage to AI arbitrage. How will it cope?

What did Chandrasekaran say about TCS’ future workforce?

At TCS’ 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday, Chandrasekaran said that the industry will no longer hire at the scale seen over the past few decades, as AI takes over some of the workloads. TCS, which ended FY26 with $30.02 billion in revenue, will have as many AI agents as employees in the next few years. The statement marks the first explicit acknowledgement by a top Indian IT leader that AI agents will match human employees in scale.

IT services have been a magnet for employment and have around 6 million engineers. This acknowledges the impact AI is having on IT services and signals a shift in hiring, with AI bots working alongside humans.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys, Wipro double Copilot AI licences for employees within six months

What will be the impact of mass hiring declining in a sector built on scale?

Around Y2K (year 2000), the industry employed 0.2 million and scaled 30 times to employ nearly 6 million by early 2026, according to industry data. Declining fresher intake challenges the traditional Indian IT model, which thrived on scale and labour arbitrage.

Fewer recruits mean reduced bench strength, slower pyramid replenishment and weaker bargaining power with clients. This erodes the sector’s ability to absorb large contracts dependent on manpower ramp‑ups.

India’s advantage has been skilled engineers available at scale, unmatched by any other destination. Fewer human employees could intensify competition for work from other destinations, including East Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The decline will also impact India’s employment ecosystem, where IT services have long been a white‑collar job generator.

Are IT services jobs at risk—or simply changing shape?

Jobs are not disappearing wholesale but transforming in scope. Routine coding, testing, and support tasks are increasingly automated, reducing demand for entry‑level roles. However, new opportunities emerge in AI orchestration, data governance, cybersecurity, and domain‑specific consulting.

Human employees will focus on complex problem‑solving, client engagement, and innovation—areas where judgment and creativity matter. The risk lies in transition: mid‑career professionals must reskill, while freshers face fewer traditional openings. Overall, the workforce is shifting from volume‑driven execution to value‑driven expertise.

What’s next for engineers entering the industry?

For new engineers, the entry path is narrowing but diversifying. Traditional coding roles are shrinking, replaced by demand for AI literacy, prompt engineering, and systems integration.

Engineers must master hybrid skills—combining technical depth with domain knowledge in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, etc. Chandrasekaran identified five major growth areas for IT services: modernising legacy systems, business operations redesign, governing AI agents, deploying AI in physical environments like factories and building sovereign AI. As businesses reset with AI, the industry’s message is clear: adaptability, deep specialisation and continuous learning are prerequisites for survival.

Also Read | The AI revolution worth betting on isn’t in your portfolio

Does this mark a structural pivot for Indian IT?

Yes. For decades, IT businesses have seen linear growth in manpower and revenue. Now that model faces erosion as AI agents replicate human tasks. The new model emphasises 'AI arbitrage’, where firms compete on how effectively they deploy automation to deliver outcomes. This alters contract structures, pricing, and talent-hiring strategies. Margins will depend less on headcount and more on intellectual property, platforms and delivering AI‑native services. The pivot redefines India’s global positioning: from being the world’s back office to becoming a hub for AI‑enabled transformation. It is both an existential challenge and an opportunity to reinvent the industry’s model.

Also Read | Is the global IT stock rout a wake-up call for AI optimists?

About the Author

Shelley Singh

Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.

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