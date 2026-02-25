On Tuesday, information technology industry body Nasscom projected a flat pace of growth for India’s tech services sector in the coming fiscal years. The previous day, brokerage firm Jefferies reduced its target prices of India’s Big Four IT firms. All of this adds to growing concerns around how the sector is preparing to navigate the onslaught of artificial intelligence.
Mint Explainer: Are India’s IT giants actually ready for AI?
SummaryWhile industry leaders remain optimistic, a dearth of large AI deals and a $45-billion market cap loss in 2026 reflect deep uncertainty over how automation will reshape the sector's traditional growth model.
On Tuesday, information technology industry body Nasscom projected a flat pace of growth for India’s tech services sector in the coming fiscal years. The previous day, brokerage firm Jefferies reduced its target prices of India’s Big Four IT firms. All of this adds to growing concerns around how the sector is preparing to navigate the onslaught of artificial intelligence.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More