NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding the hit to domestic business because of the covd related lockdown, the Indian IT services market is expected to grow 6.5% year-on-year to touch $14 billion by December, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

Between 2019 and 2024, this market is expected to grow 7.6% - slower than the 9.1% rate of growth projected last year.

The IDC report noted that while contracts and renewal of contracts in the IT services space are expected to be affected due to the pandemic, it will also drive demand for some other services in the sector in the 2020 calendar year (CY).

“The number of IT services contracts signed in the first quarter of 2020 have declined annually by 40%. The decline in new contract signings for March 2020 alone is 42% from the previous month and 65% as compared to March last year," said an April 23 report by data and analytics company GlobalData.

That said, consulting services, modern collaborative applications, managed security services, network management services and more are expected to see increased demand. In the second half of 2019, the IT and business services market grew 8% year-on-year, said the report. The IT services market contributed 76.3% to this and grew 8.5% year-over-year, according to the IDC report.

“In CY2020, the focus of IT services vendors during the pandemic has shifted to addressing the challenges of remote connectivity and collaboration, connecting with their ecosystem of customers, suppliers and partners, while also ensuring business continuity," said Garima Goenka, market analyst, IT Services, IDC.

“The greatest challenge for organisations is one of alignment. Slack is most valuable when it integrates tightly with the other tools customers use every day, bringing critical business information into channels where it can be collaborated on by teams," said, Stewart Butterfield, chief executive and co-founder of collaboration platform Slack.

“By using Slack with Watson AIOps, IT operators can effectively collaborate on incident solutions, allowing them to spend critical time solving problems rather than identifying them," he added.

IBM’s Watson AIOps was announced on Tuesday, and allows enterprises to use AI to automate how enterprises self detect, diagnose and respond to IT anomalies in real time.

The GlobalData report, cited above, said Indian IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, had "very strong" deal closures during this quarter and expects higher rate of digital technology adoption due to the crisis. “Infosys and Wipro too have asserted having strong deal momentum and a healthy pipeline."

“The short-to-mid-term challenges of the Indian IT services industry owing to the covid-19 outbreak are obvious," said Nishant Singh, head of technology and telecoms data at GlobalData. “However, there will be a strong pent-up demand in the mid-to-long term. Given the challenges, organisations around the world now appreciate the need for operational and systems resilience," he added.

(Abhijit Ahaskar and Nandita Mathur contributed to this story.)

