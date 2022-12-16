Indian tech sector hired nearly 380k freshers in FY22: Nasscom

The report, report titled “Gen Z and Millennials: Reshaping the Future of Workforce" done in partnership with hiring firm Indeed, revealed that significant hiring of freshers over the last few years in the tech Industry has pushed the share of Gen Zs to 18-20% and millennials to 68-70% of total employee base in FY22. In fact, 79% of Gen Zs are willing to spend more than two years in their first job, provided employers give them the right value proposition, said the survey.