Indians aren’t paying more just for AI in phones, but laptops may hold key

Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president for client devices at market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) India, said that it is because of this that for consumers, it is laptops that are likely to lead adoption. “Most AI features on smartphones aren’t differentiators—they are enablers, but transcription is unlikely to be used by all. In comparison, laptops have far greater and more versatile use cases within AI itself, which include coding, content creation, and everything else that smartphones can do. Within the first half of the calendar year 2025, this is going to start showing," he said.