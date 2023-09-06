At $200 billion, India's fintech sector to contribute to 13% of global revenue by 2030: RBI Governor1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 05:34 PM IST
The Indian fintech industry is projected to generate around $200 billion in revenue by the year 2030 and could potentially contribute to approximately 13 per cent of the global fintech industry's total revenue, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. While addressing the Global Fintech Festival, Das said that the current industry projections underscore the increasing significance of the country's rising fintech sector.