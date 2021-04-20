Demand for tech talent could spell alarming attrition rates at IT companies

Demand for tech talent could spell alarming attrition rates at IT companies2 min read . 20 Apr 2021
Employees are leaving their jobs amid increased demand for the best talent in digital skills
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Employees are leaving their jobs amid increased demand for the best talent in digital skills
The Indian information technology (IT) sector is staring at an alarming attrition rate in FY22 amid a revival in demand with companies battling to hire the best talent in digital skills.
The voluntary attrition rates at India’s top IT companies have risen on a quarterly basis indicating a war for talent is on.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.