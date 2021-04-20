Subscribe
Demand for tech talent could spell alarming attrition rates at IT companies

Demand for tech talent could spell alarming attrition rates at IT companies

Early attrition, which refers to employees leaving within a short span of time, is a new trend among IT companies. bloomberg
2 min read . 20 Apr 2021 Ayushman Baruah

Employees are leaving their jobs amid increased demand for the best talent in digital skills

The Indian information technology (IT) sector is staring at an alarming attrition rate in FY22 amid a revival in demand with companies battling to hire the best talent in digital skills.

The voluntary attrition rates at India’s top IT companies have risen on a quarterly basis indicating a war for talent is on.

