New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said India’s startups, innovators, and the scientific community are witnessing a golden age, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration supports their potential, talent, and creativity.

Singh, who was addressing leaders of professional organizations under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), highlighted the significant progress India has made in science and technology over the past nine years.

Singh emphasized the contributions of 16 research institutions within the DST family, including those established by renowned scientists such as Mahendra Lal Sircar, CV Raman, JC Bose, Birbal Sahni, and DN Wadia. These institutions excel in niche areas like astronomy, astrophysics, geomagnetism, advanced materials, and nanoscience.

Singh also lauded the efforts of the SCTIMST-Trivandrum, a national leader in indigenous biomedical device development. During the covid pandemic, the organization quickly developed and commercialized products that helped manage the crisis. Additionally, five technical research centers (TRCs) have been established with a total investment of $62.9 million to provide support for scientists, entrepreneurs, and businesses in translating research into market-ready products and processes.

The minister emphasized the role of Autonomous Institutions (AIs) in various aspects of Quantum Technology, including international collaborations. He also acknowledged their support for startups and grassroots innovators in emerging technologies.

Singh highlighted the government’s recent approval of the National Quantum Mission (NQM), aimed at advancing scientific and industrial research in quantum technology between 2023 and 2031. The mission seeks to foster a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in the field.