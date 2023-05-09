India’s startup ecosystem thrives due to government policies: Jitendra Singh1 min read 09 May 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Singh highlighted the significant progress India has made in science and technology over the past nine years.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said India’s startups, innovators, and the scientific community are witnessing a golden age, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration supports their potential, talent, and creativity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×