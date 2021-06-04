India’s technology outsourcing sector’s carbon emissions down 85%: Report

UnearthInsight estimates a mere $750 million was spent on travel costs in FY21 by outsourcing industry compared to $2.9 billion in FY20. Top five IT services companies -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd -- spent around $370 million on travel costs in FY21, 75% lower compared to $1.4 billion in FY20 primarily helping reduce carbon emission resulting from commute to work, domestic travel, and international travel.