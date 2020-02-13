Bengaluru: Global data management company Informatica is in a “hyper growth" mode in India as clients are going through data-driven digital transformation.

With 1,700 employees, India is already the largest talent hub for the California-headquartered company.

“We see 20% employee growth in the next 12-18 months," Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica said in an interview.

The key drivers of growth in India are “clients looking to modernise in the cloud, digital transformation, need for a superior customer experience, and data governance and privacy compliance," Walia said. “Organisations are investing in at least one of these areas, two of them in most cases."

India is a critical geography for Informatica not just in terms of the number of employees. “We internally call India as iLabs where many products are developed and co-innovated here. A lot of the artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) work is being done from here," Walia said.

The global enterprise data management market is estimated to reach $146 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2017-23, as per reports.

As part of its continued focus on India, Informatica invested more than $2 million in September to expand its research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad engineering hub, with a current capacity of about 150 employees, is expected to double in a few years.

Once listed on the Nasdaq, Informatica went private in 2015 during which its revenues were $1 billion. In 2016, the company moved to a subscription-based model and currently it has $1 billion of recurring revenue with total revenues exceeding a billion, Walia said. “Our subscription revenue is growing north of 55%...The subscription model has also enabled us to sell to the mid-market segment which has doubled in the last couple of years."

Informatica believes it is already the number one player in the space it operates in – cloud and data management. “But we want to grow our market share and aim to double the revenue," Walia said.

Informatica works with companies across sectors like telecom, retail, banking, financial, services & insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing and counts some of the top companies across the world such as Ford Motor Company, Indian Oil Corporation, ICICI Bank, PayPal, Amazon Web Services, BMW, and Proctor & Gamble among its customers.





