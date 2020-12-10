Infosys today announced the launch of the Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt, to help organizations accelerate their end to end modernization needs.

"Infosys Modernization Suite will help enterprises modernize legacy while delivering superior customer experiences, faster time to market, infinite elasticity, and cost reduction, to help enterprises become resilient, responsive, and relevant," according to a statement by the company.

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said, “The Infosys Modernization Suite, with over 40 modernization services, offers the perfect solution to organizations which need to modernize their legacy systems.

Backed by experienced consultants, a rich talent pool, an extensive ecosystem of over 50 partners, and global modernization implementations for over 600 customers, Infosys is able to successfully catalyse the modernization journey for its clients."

A recent Infosys study highlighted legacy modernization as one of the top barriers for digital transformation.

The Infosys Modernization Suite is a one-stop solution that helps enterprises reduce development efforts by up to 40 percent, time-to-market by 20-40 percent, and modernization costs by 15-30 percent, all through Infosys’ proprietary tools.

The Suite comprises five integrated platforms that support multiple application modernization patterns through a cloud native development platform, a cloud migration platform, a mainframe modernization platform, a technology migration platform, and a database migration platform.

Key features of the Infosys Modernization Suite are:

1. Comprehensiveness: One-stop solution covering a wide range of modernization patterns and technologies

2. Agility: Reduces time-to-market by bootstrapping projects with integrated and automated end-toend workflows

3. Efficiency:Optimizes modernization costs by significantly boosting productivity across the lifecycle

