Infosys brings back over 200 employees from US in chartered flight

BENGALURU: India’s second largest IT services company Infosys Ltd has brought back over 200 employees and their families in a chartered flight from the US as a safety measure amid surging cases of covid-19.

The Infosys chartered flight took off from San Francisco bringing hundreds of employees and families to Bengaluru on Monday, according to a LinkedIn post shared by Samir Gosavi, associate vice president, Retail, CPG and Logistics, Infosys.

While Infosys did not share more details, it confirmed that a flight was organised to get Infosys employees and their families to India.

The employees are likely to be a mix of people working on-site in client locations on H1-B visa and regular employees who had temporarily travelled to the US for work-related purposes, a person familiar with the matter said.

The US is the largest market for Infosys which contributed 61.6% to the company’s revenue as of quarter ended March. While the company has significantly upped its local hiring in the US, many of its Indian employees continue to be based in the US on H1-B visas.

In the last 24 months, Infosys said it implemented its localization initiative at scale in the US, recruiting more than 10,000 US nationals or permanent residents.

“Currently, 60% of our US employees are visa independent," U.B. Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys said while addressing shareholders at its recent annual general meeting (AGM) held virtually.

Last year, Infosys added a new digital delivery centre in Arizona making it the sixth such centre in the US to meet the growing demand for direct in-market engagements.

