Infosys ties with Microsoft for industry-wide adoption of generative artificial intelligence1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to develop AI solutions, leveraging Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services. The integrated solutions aim to enhance enterprise functions and accelerate the democratization of data and intelligence.
IT major Infosys today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to jointly develop industry-leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services. Both organizations are bringing together their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will accelerate rapid democratization of data and intelligence that will help businesses increase productivity and drive new revenue growth.