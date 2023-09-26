Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to develop AI solutions, leveraging Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service, and Azure Cognitive Services. The integrated solutions aim to enhance enterprise functions and accelerate the democratization of data and intelligence.

IT major Infosys today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to jointly develop industry-leading solutions that leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services. Both organizations are bringing together their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries. The integrated solutions will accelerate rapid democratization of data and intelligence that will help businesses increase productivity and drive new revenue growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys in a statement said,"Generative AI has opened new avenues of AI applications and key enterprise functions across industries, and Infosys is providing services, frameworks, solutions, and platforms in multiple application areas, such as semantic search, document summarization, contact center transformation, AI-augmented software development lifecycle (SDLC) and marketing content creation. For example, Infosys helped a leading financial services company implement an AI-based solution to generate document summaries and provide a semantic search capability using generative AI. This resulted in automated organization of documents, which significantly reduced efforts and improved productivity of their financial advisors.

Through the collaboration with Microsoft, Infosys Topaz is using Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to augment its capabilities, in order to help enterprise customers transition from digital to AI solutions. The integrated solutions will boost customers’ operational efficiency, decrease turn-around-time, future-proof investments, and open new business models. Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President and Global Head – AI and Automation, Application Development & Maintenance, Infosys, said, “Infosys Topaz is empowering businesses with improved operational efficiencies and reduced time-to-market for launching new products and services. It converges the power of Infosys Cobalt and data analytics to AI-power business and deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that revitalize growth. Through our strategic collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to lead the generative AI revolution, helping businesses amplify human potential and navigate their next towards becoming AI-first enterprises." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Corp, said, “We’re pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions, utilizing Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, that will help customers develop new business models, and realize new revenue streams. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Infosys will help customers accelerate growth and innovation."

On Tuesday, shares of Infosys settled 1 per cent lower at ₹1,460.05 on the BSE

