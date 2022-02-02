Bengaluru-based company IT firm, Infosys has announced that it is going to conduct a coding competition, HackWithInfy . The coding competition is open for second, third and final year engineering students. Engineering students graduating in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 across India can participate in this program conducted by Infosys.

HackWithInfy comprises two rounds with Round 1 as an individual online test and a grand finale. This year, HackWithInfy is not just open to the final year engineering students but also for the second and third-year engineering students in India to prove their mettle and win exciting cash prizes worth Rs3.5 Lakh.

The top performers from Round 1 will get -

Pre-placement Interview Opportunities for Niche Technical Roles at Infosys

Paid Internships.

Chance to become a Campus Ambassador.

Opportunity to Work on Challenging Problems and Mentorship by Technology Leaders.

Top 100 finalists from Round 1 will compete in the Grand Finale.

Eligibility Criteria: HackWithInfy

The participant shall be of age 18 years or older, at the day they make an entry/registration and must be a resident of India. Participation in this Event is voluntary.

Participants must be B.E./ B. Tech/ M.E./ M. Tech students graduating in 2023, 2024, or 2025. The Company reserves the right to request proof of a participant's eligibility if there is a doubt over their eligibility for the same.

Participants are deemed to accept these terms and conditions by entering the Contest.

Registration Process:

Each participant shall participate through a single HackWithInfy account.

Participation in the event is free, and no registration fees will be charged before or after the Event.

Registration to HackWithInfy is open through InfyTQ, the Infosys learning and engagement platform for engineering students in India. Students who are already registered on InfyTQ can apply for HackWithInfy by clicking on the HackWithInfy program banner on the InfyTQ homepage. Students who have not joined InfyTQ can download the app either from the Google Play Store or from the iOS App Store. Students can also visit the InfyTQ website to experience the platform and register for HackWithInfy.

Important dates:

The HackWithInfy will be conducted in two rounds:

Round 1: March 6, 7, and 8, 2022

An online individual participation round on Infosys Assessment Platform.

Final Round: July 1 - July 4, 2022

The 48-hour hackathon among teams and the Grand Finale.

The top 100 participants from Round 1 will compete in the four-day grand finale in July 2022. The finalists will also get an opportunity for a pre-placement interview and internships for the niche technical roles at Infosys.

Prize Money:

Winner: ₹2 Lakh

First runner up ₹1 Lakh

Second Runner up: ₹50 Thousand.

*Further details available on the official website

