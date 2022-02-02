Infosys 'HackWithInfy' program: Who can apply, registration, other details

Registration to HackWithInfy is open through InfyTQ, the Infosys learning and engagement platform for engineering students in India. Students who are already registered on InfyTQ can apply for HackWithInfy by clicking on the HackWithInfy program banner on the InfyTQ homepage. Students who have not joined InfyTQ can download the app either from the Google Play Store or from the iOS App Store. Students can also visit the InfyTQ website to experience the platform and register for HackWithInfy.

