IT services major Infosys has announced that it will hire professionals with 1-4 years of work experience in Java or .NET.

Infosys has shared the details of who can apply for these positions. The last date of sending applications is 25 July. Shortlisted candidates will need to clear the Infosys-Career Online Assessment and a virtual interview to qualify. Interested candidates can apply by filling out this form.

1. Systems Engineer role

This position is open to BE/BTech/ME/MTech/MCA/MSc graduates with 12–14 months of relevant work experience and BCA/BSc graduates with 24–36 months of relevant work experience.

2. Senior Systems Engineer role

This position is open to BE/BTech/ME/MTech/MCA/MSc graduates with 24–36 months of relevant work experience and BCA/BSc graduates with 36–48 months of relevant work experience.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani last month said the IT major has continued to strengthen its talent pool by recruiting 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 outside the country to serve its clients'' burgeoning demand for digital acceleration.

Speaking at the company''s 40th annual general meeting, Nilekani noted that Infosys is well-positioned for another year of "market-leading performance" in a post-pandemic, cloud-first digital era.

"We continued to strengthen our talent pool by recruiting 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 – both graduates and associate degree holders – outside India to serve our clients'' burgeoning demand for digital acceleration. We expanded our US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022 with an additional 12,000 new American jobs across a variety of roles," he said.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that the registration process for National Qualifier Test (NQT) is now open for the candidates who want to apply for the August 2021 and November 2021 exams.

The exam will be conducted by TCS iON which is a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Candidates who clear the exam are recruited by other firms as well apart from TCS.

