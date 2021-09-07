Indian IT firm, Infosys has recently launched the‘Infosys Springboard’ programme to expand digital reskilling initiatives to 10 million-plus people by 2025.

Infosys Springboard provides a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners, according to the IT company.

This, alongside formal education, helps accelerate digital reskilling for participating learners, ranging from school and college students to professionals and adults.

The programme has been developed by Infosys in collaboration with world-leading digital educators like Coursera and Learnship and it is also fully aligned with India’s National Education Policy 2020, according to the official statement by the company.

Infosys Springboard programme: How it will work

-Students to ‘learn by doing’ and develop holistically in preparation for emerging jobs and career opportunities

-Women with a focused learning portal, specialized resources and expert mentors for holistic development

-Working professionals with advanced digital skills to prepare them for high-paying jobs of the future

-Teachers to better collaborate with learners on their skilling journey using the platform’s engagement features

NGOs to extend learning benefits more broadly, especially to the underserved sections of society.

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for accessible instruments of digital learning for people from all walks of life. Infosys, for decades, has already been working to strengthen digital capabilities within our own workforce, our clients, students and the communities we engage with. Infosys Springboard is a significant investment to help deliver on our ongoing ESG commitment to bridge the digital divide as we move into the future," said, Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys.

Infosys Springboard will further amplify our ongoing programs like Infosys Campus Connect to deepen industry-academia relationships, Infosys Catch Them Young annual training program in Information Technology for high school students and Aspire and Achieve workshops for aspiring professionals. Infosys Springboard is now available on both Play Store and App Store.

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys, said, “Students and educators need digital curricula and platforms that are more than just hand-me-downs from corporates to truly serve their needs. Parents and guardians, on the other hand, need the assurance that the learning prepares their wards adequately for the future. NGOs and support groups need to extend the learning and make it more inclusive across the strata of our society. Infosys Springboard creates a framework that addresses all of their pressing concerns."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.