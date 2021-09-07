Infosys launches online courses for students in India

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys, said, “Students and educators need digital curricula and platforms that are more than just hand-me-downs from corporates to truly serve their needs. Parents and guardians, on the other hand, need the assurance that the learning prepares their wards adequately for the future. NGOs and support groups need to extend the learning and make it more inclusive across the strata of our society. Infosys Springboard creates a framework that addresses all of their pressing concerns."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}