Infosys, Majesco collaborate to accelerate digital experience for insurers

“We are excited to collaborate with Majesco to explore new opportunities and offer an enhanced digital experience to the insurance industry. In the new normal,insurers are exploring ways to offer hyper-personalized experiences and innovative coverage to acquire and retain customers. A few critical factors to realize these goals are faster time-to-market, flexible products with better configurability, integration with cloud hyperscalers and effective operations. Together, we will provide advanced insurance solutions to our customers and act as a catalyst in their transformation journey by delivering the next-generation digital insurance platform. Infosys and Majesco will bring more resiliency and customer-centricity to insurance carriers," said Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys.