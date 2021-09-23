BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd is focused on rapidly resolving the challenges in the income tax (IT) e-filing portal by working closely with the chartered accountant community and dedicating more than 750 resources to this project, the company said in a statement.

The dedicated team has been set up to complete significant portions of work in collaboration with officials from the income tax department.

“Infosys takes pride in partnering with the government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technology capabilities," the company said.

Infosys said the portal has seen steady increase in usage with taxpayers’ concerns being progressively addressed over the last few weeks.

“Thus far, over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the income tax department, to further streamline end-user experience," Infosys said.

During September, on average, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into the portal, daily, and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date. Over 85% of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication.

According to Infosys, the portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing. A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online. More than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed.

Even as it makes steady progress, Infosys said, “it recognizes the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns."

