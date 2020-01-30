Infosys signs multi-million contract with ABN AMRO

BENGALURU : Infosys announced on Thursday that it has signed a multi-year, multi-million contract with ABN AMRO Bank to accelerate its cloud and DevOps (development and operations) transformation journey.

As part of this renewed contract, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT major will enable ABN AMRO Bank to achieve its business and operational goals by aligning its IT transformation with its cloud platform strategy, an Infosys statement said.

"Leveraging its expertise in cloud and data management services, Infosys will help ABN AMRO Bank to navigate to a single public cloud to deliver agility and cost efficiency in business operations," it said. PTI RS ROH ROH

