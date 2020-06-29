Infosys taps US talent to negate H-1B  visa  ban

“In the last 24 months, we have implemented our localization initiative at scale in the US, recruiting more than 10,000 US nationals or permanent residents and reduced our dependence on visa," said U.B. Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys. “Currently, 60% of our US employees are visa independent." Rao was addressing shareholders at Infosys’ 39th annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday, held virtually for the first time.