IT services company, Infosys has invited applications from experienced professionals for various positions across India.

“Every career is a journey, and that is why at Infosys we ensure you have the right opportunities and support to move forward in your career, to the next innovation, the next breakthrough, the next opportunity. Whatever you set your sights on, we give you the global platform to build what’s next and reinvent industries even as you keep reinventing yourself with lifelong learning," the company said in its webpage.

The list of jobs available currently includes RPA Developer/Consultant, IT Delivery, Specialist Programmer-Java Microservices, Specialist Programmer-Bigdata, Azure DevOps, Analyst - Knowledge Services : Infosys Consulting and others.

Infosys has said that these positions are based in Bangalore, Pune, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Noida, etc.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani in June said the IT major has continued to strengthen its talent pool by recruiting 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 outside the country to serve its clients'' burgeoning demand for digital acceleration.

Speaking at the company''s 40th annual general meeting, Nilekani noted that Infosys is well-positioned for another year of "market-leading performance" in a post-pandemic, cloud-first digital era.

"We continued to strengthen our talent pool by recruiting 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 – both graduates and associate degree holders – outside India to serve our clients'' burgeoning demand for digital acceleration. We expanded our US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022 with an additional 12,000 new American jobs across a variety of roles," he said.

India's second largest software services firm Infosys said it will announce its financial results for the September quarter on October 13.

Meanwhile, Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, to provide Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service to enterprises.

