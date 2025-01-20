In charts: How India’s IT giants fared in their weakest quarter
Summary
- Rising attrition and fewer mega deals suggest underlying pressures for IT majors in Q3 despite growing net profit.
As India’s leading information technology firms release their quarterly earnings, the picture remains subdued. Revenue growth continues to lag, and the absence of major deals, coupled with persistent attrition, underscores the sector’s ongoing challenges. Still, a cautiously optimistic tone is emerging, fuelled by hopes of a recovering demand environment and increased client spending. Here’s what’s unfolded so far.