In charts: How India’s IT giants fared in their weakest quarter

The combined revenue growth for the top four players has struggled to exceed 3% in any of the last seven quarters, slipping further to just 1% in the December quarter. TCS and HCL Tech both reported a drop in year-on-year revenue growth, with TCS at 5.6% and HCL Tech at 5.1%. Infosys posted an improvement, with revenue growth rising from 5.1% to 7.6%, while Wipro reported a marginal increase in topline after five consecutive quarters of contraction.