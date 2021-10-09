American multinational technology and one of the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer company Intel Corporation is looking to fill various positions in India. The positions will mostly be filled for Bengaluru location and is looking to hire IT professionals in India for the same.

Intel in the official advertisement for the job has said that it is looking for candidates who are having strong software logic design, analytical/analysis, and problem-solving skills also the ability to learn and adapt new technologies with a growth and innovation mindset and strong communication and problem-solving capabilities.

Here is the list of vacancies for the Bengaluru location by Intel:

IT Software Development Engineer:

Job Description:

Intel is inviting applications for entry-level positions. Intel is looking for a developers/technical leaders to enable portal users to securely interact with Cloud-based design environments.

IT Software Development Engineers plan, design, develop and test software systems or applications for software enhancements and new products including cloud-based or internet-related tools.

Analyze requirements, tests and integrate application components; Ensure system improvements are successfully implemented. Drive unit test automation. Well versed in the latest development methodologies like Agile, Scrum, DevOps and test-driven development.

Qualifications:

Full Stack Developer, interested in developing their skills in ASP.NET with C#, SQL Server, Postgres, API integration knowledge, application and system Security, Cloud development, SFT (Secure File Transfer) protocol.

BS or MS in Computer Science or similar technical field

Good communication, verbal and written in English

Enterprise Software Development Engineer:

Job Description

The ideal candidate will participate in all phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) to deliver concise, robust, high performance and scalable software solution that address business requirements.

He / She should critically analyze application requirements and devise sound solutions to business challenges based on Intel common practice, Data Quality principles and industry standards. -

He / She may work independently on small application releases or as part of a project team on larger application releases.

He / She must be sensitive to deadlines and to the impact their work has on the overall project schedule.

The candidate will also be responsible for, - Analyze, design, Develop, and maintain solutions to meet business requirements.

Good hold on basic programming and scripting languages is a must. - knowledge of SaaS solutions and Cloud integration development is desired. - Design and manage the execution of test plans and ensuring a quality solution is delivered.

Qualifications

- Bachelors or Masters degree in computer science, information systems, or other related field, with a strong academic background is a must -

0 to 2 years of experience in software development of business / enterprise applications.

Solid understanding and experience in programming / scripting languages - C++ /.NET / Python / C# ; NodeJS / Angular / ReactJS / Java Script ; SQL SERVER / My SQL - Strong understanding of Database Concepts is a must.

Big Data and Analytics Cloud Capability and Platform Engineer

Job Description

Intel is looking for an experienced Big Data and Analytics engineer who can come on board and become the Subject Matter Expert with strong experience using Big Data technologies.

As a member of the BDA Engineering team, you'll be a hands on capability and platform engineer who will be collaborating with global teams enabling new capabilities and platforms.

Qualifications

BE/BS or MS in Computer Science/ Engineering with 6+ years' experience. Must have experience in Cloud Data warehouse / ETL / Azure ADF / Azure Databricks capability engineering, recommendation and implementation Cost and system resource mgmt. and optimization (includes Performance Tuning) Cloud DW Platform Monitoring Security

