Is AI slowly killing IT outsourcing? Inside Google’s $50 million HCLTech contract cut

For nearly a decade, HCLTech has been a key partner managing a significant share of Google's application development and engineering operations. That long-standing engagement, however, is now being scaled back.

According to media reports, Google has reduced the size of its outsourcing contract with HCLTech by about $50 million annually as part of a broader strategy to consolidate vendors and expand the use of automation. While the financial impact on HCLTech is expected to be modest, the decision highlights a larger trend confronting India's $315-billion IT services industry: even long-term outsourcing relationships are no longer immune in the age of artificial intelligence.

Reports indicate that the original contract was valued at roughly $200 million per year, with HCLTech supporting Google's engineering operations for nearly 10 years.

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The reduction is likely to lower HCLTech's annual revenue by nearly $50 million, equivalent to around 0.3% of its yearly revenue. Industry estimates suggest the impact could shave off about 6% of the company's projected incremental growth for the current financial year.

Widespread job cuts unlikely The contract revision is not expected to trigger widespread job cuts. Instead, around 1,000 HCLTech employees assigned to the Google account are likely to be redeployed to other client engagements. The move reflects a broader industry pattern, with IT firms retaining talent while shifting employees toward AI, cloud computing and digital transformation projects.

The development is being driven by two major trends reshaping enterprise technology spending.

First, large corporations are reducing the number of outsourcing partners they work with to simplify operations and improve cost efficiency.

Second, rapid advances in AI and automation are allowing businesses to complete software development, maintenance and engineering tasks with fewer personnel than before.

Together, these shifts are prompting global clients to re-evaluate even their most established outsourcing agreements.

From a financial perspective, the impact remains limited.

HCLTech generates annual revenue of nearly $14.7 billion, making the contract reduction relatively insignificant in the broader context of its business. The company recently secured a $1.14-billion multi-year contract from a European Fortune Global 50 client, underscoring that demand for large-scale digital transformation initiatives remains strong despite a slowdown in some legacy engagements.

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A new reality for IT service providers Even so, Google's decision reinforces a new reality for IT service providers: securing fresh business is becoming just as critical as retaining existing clients.

The move is unlikely to be an isolated instance. Global enterprises are accelerating investments in AI tools capable of automating coding, software testing, infrastructure management and routine engineering tasks. As these technologies become more sophisticated, customers are expected to demand leaner contracts, greater efficiency, and higher productivity from outsourcing partners.

For Indian IT companies, this means future competitiveness will increasingly depend on AI expertise, consulting capabilities, and measurable business outcomes rather than on the size of their workforce alone.