IT companies acquire smaller firms as they shift to deliver digital-led projects

In April, Wipro Ltd said it will acquire Rizing Intermediate Holdings Inc., a global SAP consulting firm, for $540 million, to bolster its SAP cloud practice and help clients transform businesses into intelligent enterprises. As one of the leading strategic partners in the world for SAP, Rizing is expected to be a critical extension of Wipro’s SAP cloud practice and Wipro FullStride cloud services. The company expects the combined offering to help expand its leadership across oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing and consumer industries.