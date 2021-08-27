IT companies' growth momentum likely to continue through FY22: Emkay Research

Infosys Ltd raised its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 14-16% in constant currency from the earlier guidance of 12-14%, while HCL Technologies Ltd retained its double-digit growth guidance for FY22. Wipro Ltd guided for a 5-7% sequential growth in Q2FY22 and remained confident of delivering double-digit organic revenue growth this fiscal.

