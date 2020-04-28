IT companies likely to see weakest revenue growth in a decade

Bengaluru: Information technology (IT) companies may see their weakest revenue growth in a decade as clients cut down discretionary spending and demand slows down across sectors.

The current uncertainty and a possibly bleak outlook are evident as both Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd have refrained from providing revenue growth guidance for FY21 and the June quarter, citing lack of visibility due to the impact of covid-19. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has also withdrawn its full-year revenue growth guidance of 2-4% in constant currency terms.

According to rating agency Crisil, revenue pressure in the IT services industry will intensify in 2020-21 due to the impact of covid-19, “crimping growth to a decadal low of 0-2%, surpassing even the earlier low of ~4% registered in fiscal 2018." This is as per its analysis of 15 large IT firms, accounting for almost 70% of the IT service sector’s revenues.

While the global financial crisis was largely a financial services crisis, covid-19 may have a more broad-based impact across different industries, analysts said.

“While we have not seen any client/company blow-ups in the current environment, the disruptions happening across different verticals could drive greater challenges in terms of demand/revenues for Indian IT," Emkay Research said.

Rajesh Gopinath, CEO, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shared similar views on difference between the two crises. “The GFC started in the financial services world and then slowly moved into the real economy. Here, the impact has been across most sectors very rapidly…The hope is that the recovery will also be equally widespread given the nature of the impact that has happened," he said during the Q4 analyst call. IT firms also face the threat of price re-negotiations by clients which would add to the cost pressure emanating from investments in digital capabilities and limited incremental cost-saving avenues, according to Crisil. “Consequently, operating profitability could also moderate ~200-250 basis points to a decadal low of ~20% this fiscal."

Wipro CEO Abidali Z. Neemuchwala told Mint in a recent interview that customers requesting for temporary discounts and deferment or non-renewal of certain projects are among the key challenges the company is facing.

“In digital, what typically happens is projects are renewed frequently. So this might not be happening. Then, customers are also asking for longer payment time so that they can conserve on their cash," he said.

Typically, new deals get finalised between March and May, but “this time around, most clients will focus on mitigating emerging business risks and defer discretionary IT spend, while letting existing contracts continue. The current restrictions on people mobility will also delay consummation of new deals," said Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil.

Demand for certain areas of digital such as virtualisation and cloud have, however, increased with employees working from home.

“Virtualization, cloud, workspace transformation all form part of digital and they are one of the elements of digital where we will see some traction, anything that helps clients to move more and more of their work into the remote working approach," Salil Parekh, chief executive, Infosys said during the Q4 analyst call. “There are other elements of digital, which potentially are more project related, which we think will become slower in the coming quarters."

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated