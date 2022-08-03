IT companies tap gig workers as high attrition rates bite

With necessary controls in place, deploying gig workers on mission critical projects is not very different from engaging full-time employees, Siva Prasad Nanduri, chief business officer of hiring firm, TeamLease Digital, pointed out. He added that the staffing firm has seen a 5-6% rise in contingent workers in the last one year, and predicted an 8-10% increase in this category in the next 4-5 years. Nanduri said this has hurt digitisation projects and “companies have offset this loss with freshers and gig hiring". “Candidates with strong digital skill sets are increasingly being hired by IT firms on a provisional basis, and the trend is here to stay," he added.