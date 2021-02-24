IT cos offer non-financial perks to contain attrition

Bengaluru-based Infosys is creating learning and career progression pathways to help employees grow within the company instead of having to change jobs. “We have invested in skill building for the future in digital industry 4.0, 5G, open-source, cloud, edge computing, and so on," said Richard Lobo, executive vice president and human resource head, Infosys. “Our internal learning platform Lex offers a highly scalable and modular learning experience for employees… our Digital Tag initiative focuses on incentivizing employees who are proficient in any of the 36 skills identified by Infosys."