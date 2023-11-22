Industry
IT firms dial down campus hiring, but GCCs are filling in
Devina Sengupta , Varun Sood 4 min read 22 Nov 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Summary
- GCCs in India have fanned out across technology schools ranging from the top IITs to smaller colleges in tier-2 and 3 cities
Prospects for the Class of 2024 which had darkened when information technology (IT) services firms cut hiring are brightening again, as global capability centres (GCCs) step into the breach with higher salary offers.
