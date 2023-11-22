IT firms dial down campus hiring, but GCCs are filling in

To be sure, despite GCCs doubling down on hiring, the class of 2024 may find it harder to land a job than before as IT services firms, which have been the biggest recruiters so far, have cut back on hiring. Infosys and Wipro, which together hired over 200,000 of the half-a-million engineering graduates hired by the five biggest IT firms in the past three years, have said they don’t plan to go to the campuses this year.