IT firms invest in dedicated cloud solutions to win deals

Cloud is a strategic focus area for Infosys, according to Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, head of cloud infrastructure and security solutions, Infosys. “Infosys Cobalt has been very well received in the market and is seeing a lot of traction. In the past year, Cobalt has helped us win large and strategic transformation deals in the market. Some of our biggest deals like the Vanguard, Daimler, Spirit AeroSystems, SPS, and many more were driven by Cobalt," he said.