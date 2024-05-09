IT firms must renew efforts to boost women's representation, experts say
The share of women in the industry has been flat over the past year, according to a Mint analysis, and experts say the ongoing push to bring employees back to offices will increase the number of women dropouts.
The share of women employees in the IT sector has remained more or less flat at 36-39% over the past year and more needs to be done to increase this number, gender and diversity experts told Mint. They cautioned that the sector, which has relatively high women's representation, is seeing more women exit in the middle and senior levels. While the ongoing push to bring employees back to offices will increase dropouts, companies need to ensure that women employees can acquire new skills so that they stay on board, experts said.