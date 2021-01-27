IT firms set sights on large deals to boost revenue

“We believe it is the largest in the IT services industry in India. This will continue to expand our strong presence in the Continental European markets," Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director, Infosys, said in a post-earnings call with analysts earlier this month. “Our overall deal value for the nine months of this financial year is over $12 billion and the net new large deal value for the nine months of this financial year is over $8 billion, positioning us very strongly for the quarters ahead," he added.