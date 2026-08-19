Cognizant, Wipro, LTM drag fresher onboarding on biz caution

Jas Bardia
6 min read19 Aug 2026, 09:34 AM IST
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Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wipro Ltd and LTM Ltd have hugely delayed onboarding of fresh graduates.
Summary
Experts attribute the rise of AI tools for the cautious hiring, as the technology's wide adoption is hurting the business of tech services providers.

India’s engineering graduates are facing an increasingly long wait to start their first jobs, as a more cautious information technology (IT) services industry is shifting its hiring norms. Some freshers are waiting more than a year after clearing selection processes, as uneven demand and growing automation push companies to align onboarding more closely with actual project needs.

At least three tech services firms, including Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wipro Ltd and LTM Ltd, have hugely delayed onboarding of fresh graduates, given joining dates of more than a year after the students cleared the selection process, or not given a joining date at all.

While geopolitical tensions in West Asia prompt companies to delay decision-making and pause non-essential tech spending, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation tools is eating into the revenue of tech services firms and reducing human needs.

Also Read | Post-5G slowdown: AI and automation are reshaping India's telecom workforce

Of the companies cited above, New Jersey-based Cognizant has given tentative joining dates to certain graduates that stretch more than a year after they received their letter of intent, according to emails accessed by Mint.

These three firms join the list of larger IT firms, including Accenture Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Oracle Corp, which had delayed onboarding, and in some cases even withdrawn roles, according to a Mint report of 7 July.

“Please note that your onboarding is tentatively planned between February 2027 to May 2027,” read an email sent by Cognizant’s GenC talent acquisition team dated 5 August.

This comes after certain candidates received the company's letter of intent in January and February this year, implying that the time taken between receiving acceptance and actually joining the workplace could be more than a year.

A letter of intent is traditionally given to candidates who clear their entrance exams and technical assessments. They are then subject to background verification, after which they get the offer letters.

For now, Cognizant’s email said the onboarding date depends on business needs. “The tentative joining timeline mentioned above is subject to business requirements and operational considerations. Cognizant remains committed to onboarding you at the earliest possible opportunity,” said the email to the fresher.

Homegrown Wipro and LTM have also not given joining dates to many graduates.

At India's fourth-largest IT services firm Wipro, over 200 entry-level candidates await onboarding, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The Bengaluru-based IT services company has delayed their onboarding through its ‘Elite’ hiring process. These candidates were given letters of intent for project engineering roles in August last year. Wipro’s Elite National Level Talent Hunt is its off-campus and campus recruitment process.

Some of these graduates said they had completed their coding assessments and background verification by March, but have not yet heard back from the company.

“This uncertainty creates so much anxiety. It's incredibly difficult to plan anything when you have absolutely no idea whether you'll be joining next week, next month, or several months later,” said a fresher awaiting onboarding.

Meanwhile, LTM, India's sixth-largest IT services firm, has said onboarding would be conducted in batches, without giving any clarity on joining dates.

In a 4 August memo to certain freshers, its human resources team assured freshers applying for the role of a trainee that onboarding was being planned in batches as per business demand. “Onboarding for 2026 pass-outs is being planned in batches based on business demand and confirmation. The onboarding plan will be communicated closer to your actual date of joining. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” read the memo, accessed by Mint.

Also Read | AI hiring shifts to value maxing from token maxing

Committed to the word

Asked about the onboarding delays, the three IT firms told Mint they would indeed honour their commitments.

"Cognizant is fully committed to honouring all offers, and every candidate who has received an offer or a letter of intent remains part of our hiring plans. Our onboarding plan is rolled out in line with project readiness and deployment needs. We are committed to bringing them on board as part of these plans," said a Cognizant spokesperson in response to Mint's email.

Wipro had a similar response. "Wipro remains committed to onboarding the freshers, in line with our business requirements. We will continue to keep candidates informed on further updates," read Wipro's statement to the press.

An LTM spokesperson said freshers were “an integral part” of its hiring strategy. “We have a proven method of hiring freshers, training them, and aligning them with projects as per their skills. We remain committed to honouring offers extended to campus recruits.” The spokesperson also added that LTM would "adjust hiring during the year".

Changing times

The extended uncertainty reflects a change in the sector's hiring processes.

Typically, college graduates are onboarded within eight months of receiving their letters of intent. However, these norms have changed over the last few years, according to a placement head at an engineering college in Bengaluru.

“Earlier, students were hired and placed on the bench without a project and given training, but now they are being onboarded only when there is a project requirement and timelines may go longer,” said Ranganath D., placement head at RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

While Cognizant ended the last calendar year with $21.1 billion in revenue, Wipro and LTM ended the April-March 2026 fiscal year with $10.48 billion and $4.76 billion in revenue, respectively. Cognizant and LTM's revenue jumped 7% and 6% from the preceding year, respectively, whereas Wipro's fell 0.3%.

Also Read | Fewer jobs in the market? Some of India's top companies are hiring less

The delays are disrupting candidates' plans. Of the six fresh graduates affected by the onboarding delays that Mint spoke with, one has joined a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm on a temporary basis, while some are working on certification courses. The rest are just waiting to hear back from their firms.

Experts attribute the rise of AI tools for the cautious hiring, as the technology's wide adoption is hurting the business of tech services providers.

“Technology budgets of clients seem to be incrementally favouring cloud and AI tool/platform providers, making it harder for IT services companies to grow their share of client spending,” said ICICI Securities analysts Ruchi Mukhija, Aditi Patil, and Seema Nayak, in a note dated 18 August. “If deal TCV (total contract value) growth slows further, there could be downside risk to FY28 revenue growth,” the analysts noted.

In hindsight, the prolonged wait times for fresh graduates reflect a strategy, as each of the three companies is not looking to increase fresher hiring as of now.

Cognizant is expected to hire “approximately 20,000” freshers in 2026, the management said in its post-earnings analyst call last month. The mood is tempered from the preceding two quarters, when the management had guided for more than 20,000 fresher hirings this year, the number that was also added last year.

Wipro, which had hired about 8,000 freshers last fiscal, said fresher hiring would now depend on the demand environment.

LTM, on the other hand, expects to hire fewer than the 6,000 freshers it brought in last year. The company hired 1,300 freshers in the June quarter and expects to hire the same number on an average in each of the remaining quarters. This translates to about 5,200 freshers for the fiscal.

Cognizant Technology, Wipro and LTM ended the June quarter with total 356,700, 243,044 and 87,886 employees, respectively.

About the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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