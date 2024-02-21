IT hiring will return, but with a difference

There has been a deepening sense of gloom in hiring in the information technology (IT) sector in the past few quarters. The combined headcount at the top five Indian companies by revenue dropped by about 65,000 in 2023. The number of job offers in the sector in December 2023 declined 21% over December 2022 and 4% over September 2023, according to jobs platform Naukri.com. Although this pullback is unfolding amid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), that’s not why IT companies have slowed hiring. They are adjusting to the muted demand for IT services. As that picks up, so will hiring.