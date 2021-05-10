Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Infotech >IT recovery graph mirrors that from an earlier crisis. Can it sustain?

IT recovery graph mirrors that from an earlier crisis. Can it sustain?

Premium
But the recovery after the global financial crisis sustained for a long period
5 min read . 12:36 AM IST Mobis Philipose

For India’s IT services industry, the initial impact of covid and the recovery since has been almost identical to the impact during the global financial crisis (GFC)

For India’s IT services industry, the initial impact of covid and the recovery since has been almost identical to the impact during the global financial crisis (GFC). On both occasions, quarterly revenues dipped 6-7% immediately after the disruption and then rose 15-16% from the lows within a year of impact.

But the recovery after the global financial crisis sustained for a long period. In the following two years, quarterly revenues of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd had grown another 45%.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!