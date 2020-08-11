IT professionals among most worried about returning to work: Survey

BENGALURU : LinkedIn has conducted a survey among professionals from different sectors about returning back to workplaceand collected the responses from different individuals.

The survey was conducted between1 June-26 July among 5,553 professionals in India and it revealed how professionals from different industries express varied concerns and preferences towards 'returning to the physical workplace.'

About two in three employees from Software & IT (65%), and three in five employees from Media & Communications (61%) and Transportation & Logistics (61%) feel exposure to those not taking safety guidelines seriously is a serious concern with returning to the workplace.

One in three logistics (33%) and one in four software & IT (25%) employees also say lack of workplace sanitisation or cleanliness is dissuading them from going back to their offices.

The findings of the survey also revealed that 46% of professionals from Recreation & Travel, and 39% of professionals from the Consumer Goods industry will return to work as soon as they are allowed to.

However, one in two Software & IT employees said they will continue working remotely for now; this could be due to the fact they have transitioned to working remotely in a smooth manner, among other reasons, a LinkedIn statement said.

LinkedIn on Tuesday announced the findings of the eighth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce.

*With inputs from agencies









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via